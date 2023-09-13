Russia to step up cooperation with DPRK on all tracks — Kremlin spokesman

VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT /Amur Region/, September 13. /TASS/. Moscow intends to develop cooperation with Pyongyang in all spheres, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview to the program 60 Minutes on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

Russian and DPRK leaders Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un earlier on Wednesday held talks at the Vostochny Spaceport in the Amur Region.

"They discussed bilateral relations. The North Koreans are keenly interested in breathing a new life into our cooperation. We were seriously 'slowed down' due to the COVID restrictions that were in force in the DPRK. Now these restrictions are being lifted. We will intensify it in all areas," Peskov said about the agenda of the talks.

This concerns transportation and aviation, among other things.

"We have also offered opportunities for cooperation on space projects," Peskov said. "And in all other areas," he added.

Peskov pointed out that these actions were in the interests of Russia and the DPRK, but they are "in no way directed against anyone else."