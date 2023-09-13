Kim Jong Un confident Russia, North Korea to build unbreakable strategic cooperative ties

VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT /Amur Region/, September 13. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is confident that his current visit to Russia and talks with President Vladimir Putin will serve as an impetus for the formation of unbreakable strategic cooperative ties between the neighboring countries.

"In conclusion, I would like to express my confidence that our current visit will serve as an important moment in further developing and transforming the traditionally friendly North Korean-Russian relations into an unbreakable relationship of strategic cooperation," he said in giving a toast at a formal luncheon with Putin.

The talks were held at the Vostochny Spaceport in Russia’s Far Eastern Amur Region. The leaders’ initial discussions included their respective delegations, which were then followed by talks in a one-on-one format. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov later said the agenda included issues of bilateral cooperation, including trade and economic ties and cultural exchanges, as well as the situation in the region and the world as a whole. The leaders of the two countries continued their dialogue over an official luncheon.

The North Korean leader is currently making an official visit to Russia at the invitation of the Russian president. Kim last visited Russia in April 2019, when the two leaders met for the first time for talks in Vladivostok.