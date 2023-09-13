Putin says happy to receive Kim Jong Un on visit to Russia

VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT /Amur Region/, September 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was very happy to receive North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on a visit to Russia.

"Dear Mr. Chairman, I am very glad to see you again and receive you in Russia," the Russian leader said at the beginning of the talks.

The Russian leader pointed out that this time the meeting is being held at the Vostochny Spaceport in the Amur Region. "We are proud of the way this industry is developing in our country. This is our new facility," he said. "I hope that both you and your colleagues will be interested," Putin told his counterpart.

The North Korean leader came to Russia at the invitation of Vladimir Putin. Previously, Kim Jong Un came to the country in April 2019. Then, in particular, he and Putin held talks in Vladivostok. This was their first meeting.