Kim Jong Un says his visit to Russia illustrates importance of bilateral strategic ties

TOKYO, September 13. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un belives that his current visit to Russia, the first in four years, illustrates the importance of strategic relations between Russia and North Korea, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The statement was made upon Kim’s arrival at the Khasan station in Russia’s Far Eastern Primorye Region. There, he was greeted by Russian officials, including Russian Minister of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov.

Kim said he was "pleased to visit Russia again" four years after his visit in 2019, adding that the trip was his "first foreign visit after the worldwide public health crisis."

"[The visit] is a clear manifestation of the stand of the WPK [Workers’ Party of Korea] and the government of the DPRK prioritizing the strategic importance of the DPRK-Russia relations," Kim was quoted as saying by the agency.

According to KCNA, the goal of the North Korean leader’s visit to Russia is to "take the friendly relations to new heights." He thanked the Russian side for a warm welcome and conveyed his best wishes to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the armed forces and the people of Russia.

The North Korean news agency reported that officials who greeted the North Korean leader at Khasan told the guest that "President Putin personally sent them to the border station to greet him," adding that "the Russian government and people are doing their best to offer him sincerest hospitality, hoping his visit would be significant."

During the welcoming ceremony, the Russian nature resources minister gave a gift to Kim Jong Un, but it is not known what exactly the present was.

After the reception, Kim departed to his next destination, which was not disclosed.

According to the KCNA report, Kim Jong Un departed on a visit to Russia on the afternoon of September 10, on an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin’s meeting with Kim was scheduled to take place in the coming days.