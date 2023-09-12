{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

EU should reasonably apply sanctions to personal items of travelers — European Commission

The document contains previously issued clarifications pertaining regulations that prohibit the purchase, import, or transfer, directly or indirectly, of goods as listed in Annex XXI to Regulation No. 833/2014 if they originate in Russia or are exported from Russia, including motor vehicles with less than 10 seats

BRUSSELS, September 13. /TASS/. Member states of the European Union should individually assess each case concerning Russian travelers entering the EU territory and apply sanctions in a "reasonable manner," the European Commission said in its clarifications regarding anti-Russian sanctions.

"As per the case law of the European Court of Justice, sanctions need to be interpreted broadly, among other reasons in order to ensure effectiveness of the adopted prohibitions and avoid circumvention. It is for the national competent authorities to assess each situation and to implement the prohibitions accordingly," the European commission said in the document, compiled in the format of frequently asked questions.

The document says that EU countries should show a reasonable approach while inspecting the luggage of travelers.

"For goods which raise insignificant circumvention concerns, like personal hygiene items or clothing worn by travelers or contained in their luggage and clearly destined for a strict personal use during their trip, national competent authorities should continue to apply the prohibition in a proportionate and reasonable manner," the document says.

Also, the document contains previously issued clarifications pertaining regulations that prohibit the purchase, import, or transfer, directly or indirectly, of goods as listed in Annex XXI to Regulation No. 833/2014 if they originate in Russia or are exported from Russia, including motor vehicles with less than 10 seats.

The document says that "it is not relevant whether the use of the vehicles is private or commercial."

The list of prohibited goods mentions a wide range of items, from mobile phones, audio and video recording equipment, to suitcases, clothes, toothpaste, shampoos and other personal care products.

Tags
EU
High-ranking US officials plan to visit South Korea
The Yonhap news agency says that the visits will take place "amid North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's trip to Russia."
Read more
Airbus A320 performs emergency off-airport landing in Siberia
There were 161 passengers onboard, no one was hurt, the airline said
Read more
Microsoft to discontinue licenses renewal for Russian companies after September 30
Microsoft also waived and "will not seek collection of any amount due to Microsoft during this prior notice period," the document reads
Read more
Developing Far Eastern region is Russia's top priority for 21st century, Putin says
The Russian leader pointed out that it is necessary "not only to hold on to this region, but also to develop it and put its resources to work for the benefit of the state"
Read more
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
Myanmar explosion kills five officials, injures 11 policemen
It is reported that police have confirmed the incident and the number of injured, but there is no information yet on the perpetrators
Read more
Ukraine lost up to 230 troops near Artyomovsk, Novodruzhevsk over past week — LPR head
Leonid Pasechnik noted that motorized rifle units, supported by UAV specialists and artillery units hit the following targets: 22 artillery and mortars, more than 15 recoilless guns, ATGMs, machine guns and grenade launchers, 2 armored vehicles, 8 Humvee-type vehicles and 8 ammunition depots
Read more
AfD leader says Taurus deliveries to Kiev may lead to escalation
"The foreign minister is abandoning the path to peace outlined at the G20 summit in India. She should work on a negotiated solution in the interests of Germany and the well-being of Ukrainians," Tino Chrupalla emphasized
Read more
Each individual athlete has right to choose national affiliation, says Putin
Speaking about the ban on athletes from Russia and Belarus from the 2024 Olympics in France, the head of state reiterated "that athletes spent decades trying to reach their goal, and now will be unable to realize it because of political reasons"
Read more
Russia expects Lachin corridor to be unblocked shortly — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova underscored that Moscow takes consecutive steps, aimed at resolving the complicated humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Russia’s foreign trade surplus down to $72.6 bln in January-August — regulator
The reduction in foreign trade surplus in goods in comparison with January-August 2022 was caused by a decrease in the value of exports by 31.8%
Read more
Authorities reviewing Lukoil’s request on shares redemption from nonresidents — Novak
"A special commission is working, which is reviewing such applications," Alexander Novak noted
Read more
Ruble exchange rate and conditions for peace talks with Ukraine — Putin’s speech at EEF
Apart from that, the president spoke about the fuel prices, the demographic situation and migrant affairs in Russia
Read more
Putin envisions self-sufficient future for Russia where 'soul of its people' preserved
This humanitarian component, as well as science and education, along with real bricks-and-mortar production, will form the basis on which the country will move forward, the Russian president stated
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry dismisses Department of State’s bulletin about Ukrainian children
"The US Department of State’s publication can be described as a hackneyed and pretty crude propagandist brochure by the West. It is aimed at inexperienced readers who know nothing about the subject," the ministry said
Read more
Real effective exchange rate of ruble down 4.6% in August — Bank of Russia
Year-to-date the real effective exchange rate of the ruble has fallen by 29.9%
Read more
Wages in Russia rising, but remain modest — Putin
The Russian leader also added that there are no "good" or "very good" ways to fighting inflation, but the situation must not be overlooked
Read more
Icebreaker fleet program complies with Northern Sea Route plans — minister
"The icebreaker fleet program continues intensively, in compliance with the NSR development plan, adopted by the Russian government," Alexey Chekunov said
Read more
EU should reasonably apply sanctions to personal items of travelers — European Commission
The document contains previously issued clarifications pertaining regulations that prohibit the purchase, import, or transfer, directly or indirectly, of goods as listed in Annex XXI to Regulation No. 833/2014 if they originate in Russia or are exported from Russia, including motor vehicles with less than 10 seats
Read more
Belarusian national arrested in Moscow for attempted smuggling of firearms, explosives
According to the source, the Belarusian national worked as a driver in the Moscow Region
Read more
Russia to work on visa-free regime with all African countries — Russian Foreign Ministry
According to Oleg Ozerov, the point on developing or facilitating work, easing contacts with African countries, between citizens of Russia and African states is fixed in the action plan adopted at the second summit
Read more
Russia gets rid of visas to Asia, ruble seeks support — results of EEF’s 2nd day
Although Sberbank CEO Herman Gref said that speculators are putting pressure on the ruble exchange rate, forum participants do not expect a new increase in the key rate
Read more
Russia has never acted as colonizer, unlike West — Putin
The Russian leader noted that African countries remembered Russia's assistance in their struggle for independence
Read more
Russians sign military contracts consciously, knowing they go to frontline — Putin
Russian soldiers, heroes in the special military operation zone know that they are protecting their people, the Russian president pointed out
Read more
Kiev delays talks making it more difficult to negotiate later — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister underscored that the first step for talks between Russia and Ukraine should be the cancellation of Vladimir Zelensky's decree banning dialogue with Moscow
Read more
Musk rejects charges of treason for not allowing Ukraine to activate Starlink near Crimea
"No matter what happens, I will fight for and die in America," Elon Musk said
Read more
Lavrov calls allegations about West’s ultimatum to Russia in G20 declaration ‘ridiculous’
Russian Foreign Ministers noted that the text of the declaration is available for reading
Read more
Laos grateful to Russia for help in de-mining its territory, Laotian vice president says
According to Laos' national development strategy, the search for and elimination of unexploded ordnance is a top priority
Read more
Ukraine commits genocide in Donbass, says Canadian journalist
"This is purely continued Ukrainian terrorism and Ukrainian war crimes," Eva Bartlett said
Read more
Putin offers condolences to Libyan leader over flooding death toll
Russia is ready to provide necessary help to Libya, which has been hit by a hurricane and floods, the head of state added
Read more
No casualties, damage on ground after Su-24 crash in Volgograd Region — authorities
The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that the plane crashed while performing a planned training flight
Read more
Only those who created Kiev regime know how to work with it — Lavrov
"So far, the Ukrainian regime is pushing around everyone - the Americans, Europeans, and all other countries - demanding money, aid, arms, ammunition," the minister said
Read more
Organ trade begins to flourish in Ukraine — Russian diplomat
According to Vasily Nebenzya, Ukraine is forming a legal framework actually encouraging this
Read more
West smearing Russia as 'evil empire' since failed medieval bid to Catholicize it — Putin
As the Russian leader noted, everything that concerns relations between Russia and the West "is connected with the geopolitical interests of Western countries"
Read more
Air defenses shoot down drone over Crimea — Russian Defense Ministry
The unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the territory of the Republic of Crimea by on-duty air defenses means, the Ministry said
Read more
Hungary eyeing to switch its Paks NPP from Russian to French fuel - media
France operates the biggest number of nuclear reactors in Europe and manufactures nuclear fuel for them importing uranium from Australia, Niger, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan
Read more
Number of victims in Morocco earthquake exceeds 5,500
According to the National Geophysical Institute of Morocco, the epicenter was in the district of Igil, located in the province of Al Haouz
Read more
Press review: United Russia sweeps regional votes and Kiev hosts Baerbock for missile talk
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 12th
Read more
Asia-Pacific needs Russia as partner — analyst
"They need Russia both as a partner and as an element of political and economic balance in the region and in the world as a whole. There’s a positive mood for cooperation, and it can be ranked from moderately positive to very positive," Andrey Bystritsky said
Read more
Two Russian Tu-22M3 bombers make planned flight over Baltic Sea’s neutral waters
According to the Defense Ministry, all flights by aircraft of the Russian aerospace forces are performed in strict compliance with international rules of the use of airspace
Read more
Hainan hosts International Young Talents Forum
A series of presentations on the potential of the free trade port were held on the margins of the forum
Read more
New technologies can eliminate need for large amounts of migrant labor — Putin
The president noted that the migrant issue is easier for Russia than for European countries or the US, because the migrant influx mostly comes from former Soviet republics
Read more
MOEX index up 1.39%, RTS index up 1.56% as Tuesday’s trading closes
The dollar-to-ruble rate decreased by 0.15% closing at 94.94 rubles, while the euro rate dropped by 0.52% to 101.96 rubles
Read more
Explosions heard in south Ukraine’s port cities of Reni, Kilia
There is currently an air alert in the region
Read more
Denmark denies entry to Russian deputy health minister — embassy
The Russian embassy slammed the Danish authorities for "flagrantly violating their obligation to ensure unimpeded access to WHO events in Denmark for officials from the WHO member states, including Russia"
Read more
Malian rebels claim city of Bourem in eastern Mali captured
Malian authorities have not reported any fighting near Bourem yet
Read more
Russian air defense systems destroy 41 Ukrainian drones in past day — Defense Ministry
Apart from that, according to the statement, air defense systems intercepted four HIMARS rockets
Read more
Kiev resorts to threats, boorishness in communication with Western allies — Nebenzya
"In the light of obvious failures at the frontline, which are now impossible to hide, the masterminds of the Kiev regime seem to begin losing their nerve," the Russian permanent representative to the UN noted
Read more
Russia’s Natural Resources Minister receives Kim Jong Un in Primorye Region
Alexander Kozlov wrote on his Telegram channel that Russia and North Korea have been good friends for 75 years
Read more
First Saudi Arabia-bound Russian cargo crosses Iran via North-South corridor — news agency
According to the report, freight train consisting of 36 containers entered Iran for the first time via the Ince Burun border crossing point
Read more
Only future generations can judge decisions made by authorities — Putin
The Russian leader stressed that the interests of the State come first for the authorities and they are not ashamed of this
Read more
Yerevan de facto recognizes Baku's sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh — Putin
The Russian leader also noted that questions remain about the humanitarian component and the mandate of Russian peacekeepers to remain in the region
Read more
Russia can’t stop hostilities if Ukraine conducts counteroffensive, Putin says
The Russian president emphasized that in order to start the peace process, the Kiev regime should first lift the legislative ban on negotiations
Read more
Eastbound foreign trade cargo traffic soars in 7M 2023 — transport ministry
The total cargo volume is over 93 mln metric tons
Read more
Japan, Korea to return to productive dialogue with Russia — minister
Delegations from China, India, Mongolia, Belarus are working at the forum’s platform, with representatives of totally 53 countries present, including those that "are currently regarded as unfriendly," Alexey Chekunkov said
Read more
Lithuania to impound Russian cars entering country — Interior Ministry head
The Lithuanian customs office representative additionally explained that the legal status of vehicles registered in Russia had not been clarified until now
Read more
Gazprom starts helium shipments from Amur Plant — Deputy CEO
The company also plans to launch two more process trains at the plant early next year
Read more
Chubais may be hiding for fear of criminal cases over Rusnano — Putin
According to the Russian president, it may still be connected with the fact that there are complex processes going on in the nanotechnology organization, which Anatoly Chubais headed for many years
Read more
Two civilians killed, ten wounded in shelling attack on Donetsk by Ukrainian troops
Earlier, Acting Head of the Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin said that as a result of the shelling of Donetsk, one civilian was killed and seven were injured
Read more
Ukrainians failing to advance or gain foothold in Opytnoye in DPR — Russian top brass
According to the Defense Ministry, Russian forces have been using reconnaissance and unmanned aerial vehicles to track Ukrainian maneuvers
Read more
West seems to use UN Chief to promote unilateral approaches to grain deal — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister called it untrue that the Russian Agricultural Bank will be reconnected to SWIFT
Read more
Kiev regime’s brutality: Ukrainian POWs open up about ruthless anti-retreat squads
According to one of them, a platoon, which refused to fight, left, and no one ever saw them again
Read more
Putin lauds Elon Musk as outstanding personality, businessman with talent, initiative
The Russian president noted that Musk has achieved success in a wide range of fields, "including with US government support"
Read more
Shipments of new weapons to Kiev won’t affect battlefront situation — Putin
The president pointed out that the US electoral process will kick off in November and "they need to show at least some result at all costs, so they are pushing Ukrainians to continue hostilities"
Read more
Russian units wipe out 71,500 Ukrainian servicemen since start of counteroffensive — Putin
According to the Russian leader, Kiev has already lost 543 tanks and almost 18,000 armored vehicles of various classes
Read more
Philippines works to launch direct air service with Russia — Russian honorary consul
It is reported that "Russian air carrier Aeroflot is interested in such flights"
Read more
G20 final document hints at failure of plans to isolate Russia — Die Zeit
The publication’s columnist recalled that the statement adopted a year ago at the summit in Bali was regarded as a "slap in the face" of the Russian Federation
Read more
Apple unveils its iPhone 15 in two models
For the first time ever, the Pro and Pro Max versions of iPhone 15 will be made from aerospace-grade titanium, making iPhone 15 Pro Max the lightest Pro model ever
Read more
G7 condemns elections in Russia’s new region as illegitimate
The group also pledged to continue "to provide the financial, humanitarian, security and diplomatic support Ukraine requires for as long as it takes"
Read more
Only Russian victory in Ukraine can do away with US global hegemony — analyst
"Many countries, including in Africa, realize this, and they are inspired by the fact that Russia is resisting NATO, resisting the West's attempts to turn Ukraine into its foothold," Mikis Filaniotis said
Read more
US-led coalition’s drone flies dangerously close to Russian plane in Syria
According to the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria Vadim Kulit, aircraft of the US-led coalition continue to create dangerous situations in the Syrian airspace, flying in breach of deconfliction protocols and violating the country’s aerial borders
Read more
Banning Russian citizens from entering EU with personal items racist — diplomat
Racism "sprung up in the West in very different forms at different historical stages: once in the form of colonialism, once in the form of trade, imperialism, then in the form of Nazism, fascism, segregation," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Yakutia's waste treatment project to be used in Arctic regions
According to Yakutia's minister of housing and energy, the region has a low population density, its significant territory is in the Arctic zone, while the geographical location and natural conditions have a special impact on transport logistics
Read more
London hardly understands responsibility for training Ukrainian saboteurs — Putin
According to the Russian president, several Ukrainian saboteurs testified that they were trained under supervision of British instructors
Read more
People evacuated from Ostankino TV tower in Moscow over bomb threat
Police are working on the site
Read more
Ukrainian drone shot down in Belgorod Region
This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense
Read more
Number of holiday travelers riding the nation’s trains for New Year’s revealed
In total, about 1,400 extra trains were running during the New Year’s holidays, the Federal Passenger Company disclosed
Read more
Haikou Airport in Hainan to open new international routes
The airport will open flights to Vientiane, Moscow, Jeddah and other cities
Read more
Russian student goes missing in UK
Egor Stepanov, 28, had a meeting with his supervisor at the Queen Mary University of London on Tuesday
Read more
Russia developing weapons based on new physical principles — Putin
"If one looks into the security sphere, new physical principles weapons will ensure the security of any country in the near historic perspective," the president said
Read more
Hainan forms 17 sub-funds with $1.87 billion in assets
Registration of seven sub-funds has already been completed
Read more
OFAC restrictions on RSPP show ineffectiveness of sanctions — expert
According to Alexander Shokhin, the RSPP appealed to the International Labor Organization and the International Organization of Employers with a request to assist in lifting the sanctions
Read more
Kim Jong Un leaves Pyongyang on special train for visit to Russia — radio station
It is stressed that he will be accompanied by North Korea’s high-ranking party, government and military officials on his trip
Read more
Moscow calls UNSC meetings on weapons supplies to Kiev every month — diplomat
"We initiate this topic in the Council literally every month and each time there are topics that need to be discussed," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Payment card for foreign tourists to be launched in Q3-4 2023 — Economy Minister
The relevant law was approved during the spring session of the State Duma, Maxim Reshetnikov recalled
Read more
Russia to build high-speed motorways via Siberia, Far East — Putin
A segment of the high-speed motorway from Moscow to Arzamas has been opened recently, the Russian leader said
Read more
Kiev’s attempts to get inside the heads of Russian people with drone attacks falling flat
The ex-Austrian foreign minister excluded the possibility of anyone in Moscow being panic-stricken by the recent attacks
Read more
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 13 times in past day
"The coalition continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," Vadim Kulit said
Read more
Putin ‘hardly sleeps’ during long-distance business trips — Kremlin Spokesman
Dmitry Peskov called the journalist's remark that the president hardly sleeps at all fair
Read more
Europe lost market advantages after confiscation of Russian assets — Austrian diplomat
Karin Kneissl believes that high average energy prices are the main problem for industries and households in Europe
Read more
Moscow City Court sentences Navalny to 19 years in prison on extremism charges
The trial was held behind closed doors out of fear of provocative actions and because there were secret witnesses
Read more
Ukrainian government needs war to avoid responsibility for economic woes, Putin says
"I doubt that after the end of hostilities there would be a leap forward in the process of restoration of the Ukrainian economy," the Russian president stated
Read more
Hainan's Sanya and Hanoi launch new direct air route
The new route's first flight with 118 passengers on board landed at Phoenix International Airport on the night of August 21
Read more
Russia's cooperation with East 'historical trend,' Lavrov says
The top Russian diplomat pointed out that Russia is currently taking a number of steps to establish contacts with its eastern neighbors
Read more
US already spent over $100bln for supporting Ukraine — Fox News
The document says that out of the $110.97-billion total, some $101.19 billion has alreaady been obligated/executed by the Office of Management and Budget
Read more
Russia's foreign agents law 'almost copy' of US law, but more liberal, Putin says
The head of state also emphasized that he is constantly asking law enforcement agencies to submit proposals on how to improve the procedure for foreign agents
Read more
Rupee stockpile in Russia due to trade imbalance, not oil purchases — envoy
Meanwhile, Russia is indeed coming out on top in the imbalance in economic ties between the two countries, with Indian rupees accumulating in Russian banks due particularly to this imbalance, Pavan Kapoor noted
Read more
Grossi 'not telling the whole story' about depleted uranium weapons — Russian MFA
"It is deplorable that Mr. Grossi did not supplement his comment with the acknowledgement that while penetrating the armor the depleted uranium rod heats up and can ignite," Maria Zakharova added
Read more
If Ukraine ready for dialogue, let them lift ban on talks with Russia, Putin insists
In the meantime, the Russian leader noted, Ukraine is incurring heavy losses in manpower and equipment during its lackluster counteroffensive
Read more
Kim Jong Un says his visit to Russia illustrates importance of bilateral strategic ties
The statement was made upon Kim’s arrival to the Khasan station in Russia’s Far Eastern Primorye Territory
Read more
Yakutia's business residents invest $16 million in Russian Arctic zone
It is reported that the local businesses plan another 600 jobs
Read more