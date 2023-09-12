EU should reasonably apply sanctions to personal items of travelers — European Commission

BRUSSELS, September 13. /TASS/. Member states of the European Union should individually assess each case concerning Russian travelers entering the EU territory and apply sanctions in a "reasonable manner," the European Commission said in its clarifications regarding anti-Russian sanctions.

"As per the case law of the European Court of Justice, sanctions need to be interpreted broadly, among other reasons in order to ensure effectiveness of the adopted prohibitions and avoid circumvention. It is for the national competent authorities to assess each situation and to implement the prohibitions accordingly," the European commission said in the document, compiled in the format of frequently asked questions.

The document says that EU countries should show a reasonable approach while inspecting the luggage of travelers.

"For goods which raise insignificant circumvention concerns, like personal hygiene items or clothing worn by travelers or contained in their luggage and clearly destined for a strict personal use during their trip, national competent authorities should continue to apply the prohibition in a proportionate and reasonable manner," the document says.

Also, the document contains previously issued clarifications pertaining regulations that prohibit the purchase, import, or transfer, directly or indirectly, of goods as listed in Annex XXI to Regulation No. 833/2014 if they originate in Russia or are exported from Russia, including motor vehicles with less than 10 seats.

The document says that "it is not relevant whether the use of the vehicles is private or commercial."

The list of prohibited goods mentions a wide range of items, from mobile phones, audio and video recording equipment, to suitcases, clothes, toothpaste, shampoos and other personal care products.