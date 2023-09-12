Malian rebels claim city of Bourem in eastern Mali captured

PRETORIA, September 12. /TASS/. Rebels from northern Mali, united into the Cadre strategique permanent (Permanent strategic framework, CSP) coalition, announced that the city of Bourem in the eastern part of the country is captured, AFP reported citing the CSP statement.

The operation "led to establishment of control over the camp and various forward posts of the Malian Armed Forces," the statement says. CSP Spokesman Mohamed al-Maouloud Ramadane stated that "intense fight" took place near Bourem.

Malian authorities have not reported any fighting near Bourem yet. Meanwhile, Mali’s Abamako news website reported that the government forces are carrying out a major counter-terrorist operation in the east.

Previously, Tuareg rebels declared the resumption of their armed fight against the Malian government, which ended after the Algiers peace treaty in 2015. The CSP unites two Tuareg structures - the "Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA)" and the "Algiers Platform of June 14, 2014."

The agreement between the Malian government and the rebels was signed in in Algiers after peace talks in 2015. The agreement ended hostilities in northern Mali, where the Tuaregs live. The agreement implies expansion of autonomy of northern and eastern regions, as well as integration of rebels into the Malian Armed Forces.