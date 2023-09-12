Leaders of CIS news agencies to discuss cooperation, interaction

BISHKEK, September 12. /TASS/. The participants of the 29th meeting of the Council of Heads of CIS news agencies will exchange expertise and discuss prospective tracks of fostering cooperation in the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The participants will discuss organizing the coverage of major events within the CIS and using cutting-edge media technologies. It is planned to talk about prospective advanced training seminars, exchanges, press tours and other joint projects. The heads of the leading CIS news agencies will also discuss tourism within the Commonwealth.

The Council was founded in November 1995. It includes the leaders of news agencies from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia and Tajikistan. The Council aims to ensure interaction and cooperation between CIS countries in the newsmaking field, creating favorable conditions for spreading information and effectively sharing professional expertise as well as bolstering media partnership.