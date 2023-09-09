G20 leaders call for full implementation of grain deal — final declaration

NEW DELHI, September 9. /TASS/. G20 leaders have called for full implementation of the grain deal to ensure unimpeded deliveries of food and fertilizers from Russia and Ukraine, according to a final declaration of the New Delhi summit of the group.

"We appreciate the efforts of Turkey and UN-brokered Istanbul Agreements consisting of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Russian Federation and the Secretariat of the United Nations on Promoting Russian Food Products and Fertilizers to the World Markets and the Initiative on the Safe Transportation of Grain and Foodstuffs from Ukrainian Ports (Black Sea Initiative), and call for their full, timely and effective implementation to ensure the immediate and unimpeded deliveries of grain, foodstuffs, and fertilizers/inputs from the Russian Federation and Ukraine," the document reads.

The implementation of the deal "is necessary to meet the demand in developing and least developed countries, particularly those in Africa," G20 leaders noted.