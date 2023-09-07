UN lacks information on potential Guterres-Lavrov meeting at G20 summit

UNITED NATIONS, September 7. /TASS/. The UN does not yet have any information about any potential meeting between UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 summit in India, Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN secretary general, said at a briefing.

"Regarding Mr. Lavrov, the two of them did attend the ASEAN dinner at the same time so they were able to see each other at that point, I don't have anything to say about the G20, which of course, is still in the future," he said, replying to a question on the matter by a TASS correspondent.

The spokesman did not provide any details as to whether the UN passed on to the Russian side Guterres’ ideas on the necessity of a mutual guarantees system for the revival of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Guterres and Lavrov held a meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in South Africa in late August.