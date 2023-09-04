Kim Jong Un plans to visit Russia in September — newspaper

NEW YORK, September 4. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un plans to visit Russia in September, The New York Times said on Monday, citing sources among US officials and their allies.

According to the newspaper, the North Korean leader may meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East in mid-September.

The Kremlin has not announced any such plans.

NYT sources also say that Kim may visit Moscow and the Vostochny spaceport.

Putin and Kim met in Vladivostok in April 2019.

US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said earlier that the United States was planning to impose further sanctions on and take other measures against Russia and North Korea as they are allegedly expanding military-technical cooperation.

Commenting on Washington’s statement alleging that Putin and Kim have exchanged letters, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Russia and North Korea maintain good and mutually respectful relations and communication on various levels.