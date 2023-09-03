India’s G20 presidency yields greater inclusion of Global South in global affairs — PM

NEW DELHI, September 3. /TASS/. Over its presidency of the Group of Twenty, India has managed to ensure greater inclusion of the Global South in global affairs, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an interview with the Press Trust of India news agency ahead of the Group of Twenty summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

"The effort towards greater inclusion for the Global South, especially Africa in global affairs has gained momentum," he said, when asked to share his vision of India’s G20 presidency.

Countries of Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean region, as well as Pacific islands and developing countries in Asia are referred to as the Global South.

"India's G20 Presidency has also sowed the seeds of confidence in the countries of the so-called Third World. They are gaining greater confidence to shape the direction of the world in the coming years on many issues such as climate change and global institutional reforms," he said.

"We will move faster towards a more representative and inclusive order where every voice is heard," the Indian Prime Minister pledged. "Further, all this will happen with the cooperation of the developed countries, because today, they are acknowledging the potential of the Global South more than ever before and recognizing the aspirations of these countries as a force for the global good.".