Top Syrian diplomat meets with Russian envoy to OPCW

BEIRUT, September 3. /TASS/. Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad met with Russia’s Ambassador to the Netherlands and Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Alexander Shulgin, the Al Ikhbariya television channel reported on Sunday.

According to the television channel, the two diplomats discussed cooperation between Moscow and Damascus within international formats.

Mekdad said earlier that Syria had implemented its commitments when it joined the Chemical Weapons Convention. "Despite this fact, the United States and its allies continue to use the OPCW as an instrument to reach their aggressive goals against Damascus," he said.

On August 26, the Syrian foreign ministry condemned statements by the French and US envoys to the OPCW where they alleged that Syrian government forces had used chemical weapons in Eastern Gouta back in 2013. Damascus also refuted other allegations concerning the use of chemical weapons.