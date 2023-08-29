Expanded BRICS needs internal integration mechanisms — Chinese expert

SHANGHAI, August 29. /TASS/. Following its expansion, BRICS should focus on its operational capabilities and create internal integration mechanisms, Shen Yi, director of the Center for BRICS Studies at Fudan University, told TASS.

According to the expert, BRICS’ expansion indicates that the Global South, or a large number of developing countries, has an opportunity to be better represented in global affairs. "Future activities after the expansion should focus on improving the operational capabilities of the BRICS countries, creating internal integration mechanisms, implementing pragmatic, landmark projects and taking joint steps to promote healthy changes in global governance," he said, adding that this will make it possible for the rest of the world to see BRICS’ achievements in practical cooperation.

"The accession of new members has added to the BRICS mechanism’s influence and helped better reflect the trend toward the development of the democratization of international relations," the Chinese expert said. In his words, the very existence of such a mechanism as BRICS can be seen as a reflection of profound changes in the international system.

"The international order is not monopolized by Western countries. This is just an objective description of relations between sovereign states. The Western countries and Western media rhetoric that BRICS countries are changing the international order, as a matter of fact, is a product of the West’s egocentric point of view. Actually, the international order has always been undergoing a process of dynamic change and development," he said, adding that the establishment and development of BRICS are linked with the ongoing changes in this world order.

The 15th BRICS summit was held in Johannesburg, South Africa, from August 22 to 24, 2023 and was chaired by South Africa. With the leaders of 54 African nations invited, this was the biggest meeting of the heads of state and government of the Global South in recent years. Participants in the summit agreed that Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will join the association from January 1, 2024.

They also agreed to draft proposals on the use of national currencies and common payment instruments by the next summit in 2024.