Ukraine breaks daily power consumption record, has to ask for help from abroad

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Record-breaking electricity consumption was reported in Ukraine on Monday, with emergency assistance coming from Poland and Romania, the country’s national energy company Ukrenergo said on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, on August 28, summertime power consumption peaked, with evening usage beating out the previous maximum from August 21 by 1.2%," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the company, Ukraine had to use emergency supplies from Poland and Romania in a costly last resort measure so as to avoid blackouts. In all, the country had to import 1,200 MWh.

Ukraine has been seeing a rise in electricity consumption recently due to hot weather. Ukrenergo has been calling on people to save power and refrain from using power-consuming electrical devices, at least during peak hours. From time to time, the country has to resort to emergency power imports reaching up to 3,900 MWh.

Ukraine imports power on a daily basis. Thus, according to Ukrenergo, it will import 1,638 MWh from Slovakia. However, on August 27, Ukraine exported a small amount of electricity to Moldova and Slovakia, but its imports were much higher.