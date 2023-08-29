Taiwan asks allies to broach issue of its United Nations membership at UN General Assembly

HONG KONG, August 29. /TASS/. Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry has reached out to its allies, asking them to raise the question of its United Nations membership at the upcoming UN General Assembly, Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

According to Taiwanese Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang, Taipei also asked its allies to send letters on the matter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The diplomat pointed out that UNGA Resolution 2758, titled "Restoration of the lawful rights of the People's Republic of China in the United Nations," failed to mention Taiwan or provide the Chinese authorities with the right to represent the island’s residents on the UN platform. The deputy foreign minister also noted that Taiwan’s mission in New York would hold a series of events to consider the possibility of making Taiwan part of the UN. In addition, a delegation of Taiwanese lawmakers will visit New York.

The 78th session of the UN General Assembly will kick off on September 5.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the remaining Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after suffering a defeat in China’s civil war. Since then, Taiwan has preserved the flag and some other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed in mainland China before the Communists came to power. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces.

As the Republic of China, Taiwan was a UN member in 1949-1971. Resolution 2758, adopted in 1971, recognized the People's Republic of China (PRC) as "the only legitimate representative of China to the United Nations."