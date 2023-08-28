Bosnia-Herzegovina should join BRICS, not EU — Republika Srpska’s president

BELGRADE, August 28. /TASS/. Bosnia-Herzegovina (BiH) should join BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and not wait for more inarticulate demands from the EU regarding the issue of admission to the community, the President of Republika Srpska (an entity within BiH) Milorad Dodik has said.

"There is an alternative to the European Union. Given that ever more unclear conditions for EU membership are constantly coming from Brussels, I believe that Bosnia-Herzegovina should apply for BRICS membership. I believe that it could be admitted to that group earlier than to the EU," Dodik said on social network X (formerly Twitter).

"Within days, representatives of Republika Srpska institutions will send a proposal to the BiH authorities for considering such an initiative," he said.

The group’s latest summit was held in Johannesburg on August 22-24. As South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced, the leaders of the member countries decided to invite Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE to become BRICS members starting from January 1, 2024.