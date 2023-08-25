Joint meeting with Cypriot President, UN chief makes no sense — adviser to TRNC leader

NICOSIA, August 25. /TASS/. Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar currently sees no sense in holding a trilateral meeting with the participation of Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, special adviser on international relations and diplomacy, professor Huseyin Isiksal told a TASS correspondent.

"We see no point in holding such a meeting, this topic is no longer relevant," he said. Tatar is president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC, apart from Turkey, it is not recognized by any other state in the world).

On August 27-29, UN Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenca will visit the island. As local media reported earlier, Jenca's visit was intended to prepare the ground for a trilateral meeting of the leaders of the Greek and Turkish communities of Cyprus with Guterres in New York.