Expanded BRICS to create powerful bloc with a say in international politics — weekly

PARIS, August 25. /TASS/. BRICS’ decision to expand will lead to the creation of a strong grouping that will be able to influence the international situation, by defending the interests of developing countries, La Tribune wrote on Friday.

According to the French weekly, "an expanded BRICS is a challenge to Western countries." "The expansion should take place in the next few months which will lead to the creation of quite a powerful bloc that will be able to have a say in international politics and defend the interests of developing countries in the global economy," the newspaper writes.

"Time will show whether this will be a historical turning point," the newspaper said, as it described the decision as "a victory for Beijing and Moscow."

"Now, the developing nations know that they will be able to turn to an institution other than the World Bank (WB) or the International Monetary Fund (IMF) - to BRICS," La Tribune emphasized.

South Africa hosted BRICS’ 15th summit in Johannesburg on 22 to 24 August after the country took up the one-year rotating chairmanship of the group in January. BRICS leaders made a decision to admit Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and the UAE as new full members starting on January 1, 2024. A new list of potential members will be prepared by the time of the next summit.