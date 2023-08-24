US underestimated BRICS as geopolitical rival — Kenyan news media

PRETORIA, August 24. /TASS/. The US has underestimated BRICS as a geopolitical rival to Western states, according to Kenyan news media reports.

The Citizen news website said the US had underestimated BRICS as a geopolitical rival thinking it includes "a set of countries that’s too diverse, including both allies and rivals." However, the BRICS member countries are united in their dissatisfaction with the dominance of Western institutions that do not represent the interests of developing countries in the international geopolitical system, the Citizen reported.

Another Kenyan news outlet, the Standard newspaper, wrote that the Global South's pursuit of BRICS membership reflects the changing global world order.

"Three decades after the end of the Cold War, the world order is undergoing a structural transformation. At the heart of it all is the challenge to US hegemony. This process is primarily led by Russia and China, which are dissatisfied with Washington's outbursts on the world stage," the newspaper reported.

The African continent is "an obvious contender" to become a major player in the world, according to the report.

"Firstly, it is the largest regional bloc in the UN, representing about 28% of all votes in the General Assembly. Secondly, it possesses important mineral resources. Thirdly, important maritime trade routes pass through Africa, especially in its eastern part," the newspaper said.

Finally, the continent has a high birth rate and will account for about 42% of the world's youth by 2030.

The BRICS summit was held in Johannesburg from August 22-24. As part of the event, heads of state and government from the Global South countries held their largest meeting in recent years. Leaders from 54 African countries were invited. The summit participants agreed that Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE will join the group on January 1, 2024. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said earlier that African countries see partnership with BRICS as an opportunity for development.