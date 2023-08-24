ECOWAS intervention in Niger of no benefit to anyone, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says

JOHANNESBURG, August 24. /TASS/. A military intervention by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Niger would not benefit anyone and would be destructive for thousands of people, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists.

"I don’t think that an incursion would do anyone any good. Forces opposed to the intervention [proposals] are already taking shape in another segment of ECOWAS," he said. "I really would not wish to see the Africans end up with this kind of scenario," Lavrov stressed. "It would be destructive and disastrous for many countries and for thousands of people," the top Russian diplomat concluded.

Lavrov pointed out that, in order to properly assess current events in Niger, the entire background of the situation should be considered, whereas the "West loves to take things out of context." "The Sahara-Sahel zone in Africa has been tormented by terrorism since 2011 when NATO broke Libya apart and destroyed the Libyan state by supporting terrorists who they were stirring up against Muammar Gaddafi," the Russian foreign minister explained. "And then, when Libya ceased to exist, it became a black hole, a thoroughfare with millions of illegal migrants trekking north through it, while those very bandits whom the West used to overthrow the Gaddafi regime rushed to the south," he added.

Lavrov stressed that, currently, it is precisely "those guys (US-backed terrorist groups - TASS) who are creating and reinforcing groups affiliated with the IS (the Islamic State, banned in Russia - TASS) and Al Qaeda (banned in Russia - TASS)." "The French, who for a long time were the most active in supporting Gaddafi’s opposition, are leaving Mali; the EU mission is leaving. It is necessary to perceive the true reasons for these coups," the top Russian diplomat noted.

According to Lavrov, the West has a history of extracting resources from Africa, while Russia, including during the Soviet period, has attempted to act differently, helping African countries to create the foundations of industry and educational and healthcare systems.

Lavrov also noted that one should not dismiss such a critical factor driving current events in West Africa as the dissatisfaction felt by a portion of society in African countries with how the West has interacted with the continent. "And, now, what are being labeled as coups d’etat have occurred in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso. I cannot rule out that a certain segment of society, in this case the military, sees that the relationships with the West put in place and fostered by the rulers of the relevant countries, and with which they [the rulers] are personally satisfied, are incapable of helping resolve the problems faced by the population at large," he elaborated.

On the situation in Niger

In late July, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum. They then established the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (known as CNSP for its French name: Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie), headed by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, to run the country. ECOWAS reacted by imposing severe sanctions on the rebels, demanding that Bazoum be released and reinstated in office, and threatening to use force.

On August 18, Abdel-Fatau Musah, the ECOWAS commissioner for political affairs, peace and security, following a meeting of the West African bloc’s military chiefs, said that an exact date for the military intervention in Niger had been determined, but it has not yet been announced officially.