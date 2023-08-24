BRICS members recognize dynamics of digital economy in enabling global economic growth

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 24. /TASS/. BRICS member states recognize the dynamism of digital economy in enabling global economic growth, according to the Johannesburg II Declaration adopted at the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa.

"We recognize the dynamism of the digital economy in enabling global economic growth. We also recognize the positive role that trade and investment can play in promoting sustainable development, national and regional industrialization, the transition towards sustainable consumption and production patterns," the document reads.

That said, BRICS nations also recognize the challenges facing trade and investment development in the digital era and acknowledge that BRICS members are at different levels of digital development, and thus recognize the need to address respective challenges including the various digital divides, according to the declaration.

"We welcome the establishment of the BRICS Digital Economy Working Group. We reaffirm that openness, efficiency, stability, reliability, are crucial in tackling economic recovery challenges and boosting international trade and investment. We encourage further cooperation among BRICS countries to enhance the interconnectivity of supply chains and payment systems to promote trade and investment flows," BRICS leaders stressed.