BRICS leaders point to importance of G20’s role of leading international forum

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 24. /TASS/. Leaders of the BRICS member states (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) stressed the importance of the G20’s role of a leading multilateral forum for international economic and financial cooperation, according to the Johannesburg-2 Declaration adopted at the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa.

"We reaffirm the importance of the G20 to continue playing the role of the premier multilateral forum in the field of international economic and financial cooperation that comprises both developed and emerging markets and developing countries where major economies jointly seek solutions to global challenges," the document reads.

The declaration also stressed that BRICS member states "are committed to a balanced approach by continuing to amplify and further integrate the voice of the global South in the G20 agenda as under the Indian Presidency in 2023 and the Brazilian and South African presidencies in 2024 and 2025."

"We look forward to the successful hosting of the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi under the Indian G20 Presidency," the document stated. "We note the opportunities to build sustained momentum for change by India, Brazil and South Africa presiding over the G20 from 2023 to 2025 and expressed support for continuity and collaboration in their G20 presidencies and wish them all success in their endeavors."

The BRICS group encompasses Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The group held its annual summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, on August 22-24. Leaders of 54 African countries were invited to participate in the summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the event via video link, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was onsite representing Russia in person.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced after the completion of the bloc’s 15th summit in Johannesburg earlier on Thursday that Argentina, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia would join BRICS from January 1, 2024.