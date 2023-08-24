BRICS for strengthening non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 24. /TASS/. The BRICS countries are for strengthening the mechanism of non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, says the final declaration of the 15th summit of the association, which has ended in South Africa.

"We call for the strengthening of disarmament and non-proliferation, including the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on their Destruction (BTWC) and the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on Their Destruction (CWC)," the document reads.

The summit's participants also expressed support for the long-term sustainability of outer space activities and the prevention of an arms race in outer space, including through negotiations and adoption of a legally binding multilateral instrument.

"We recognize the value of the updated Draft Treaty on the Prevention of the Placement of Weapons in Outer Space, the Threat or Use of Force against Outer Space Objects (PPWT) submitted to the Conference on Disarmament in 2014. We stress that practical and non -binding commitments, such as Transparency and Confidence-Building Measures (TCBMs), may also contribute to PAROS," the declaration says.

The BRICS summit was held in Johannesburg under the presidency of South Africa on August 22-24. The summit’s participants agreed that as of January 1, 2024, Argentina, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia will join the group.