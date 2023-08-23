Drone attacks on Moscow City pursued psychological aims — Ukrainian military

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The purpose of drone attacks on the Moscow City towers was to exert psychological influence, the spokesman for the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Andrey Yusov, has said.

On Wednesday morning, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin mentioned three downed drones, one of which fell near the Moscow City business compound.

"These actions are multidimensional in nature and affect several processes at once. It’s about public sentiment, the information effect," Yusov said on the TV channel Rada, when asked about the purpose of drone attacks on Moscow City.

Once again, the GUR spokesman avoided acknowledging Kiev's responsibility for the night attack. He called the drones flying toward Moscow "unidentified flying objects," while claiming that they were heading "exclusively for places where special services, offices, government ministries, and other institutions involved in the implementation and planning" of the special operation in Ukraine were located.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed that among the tasks of the special operation were the protection of the population of Donbass, the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, and the elimination of security threats that emanate from the territory of that country. According to Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the Russian authorities had repeatedly stressed that Russia’s goals can be achieved in various ways, but since in the case of Ukraine political and diplomatic methods were impossible now, it was necessary to resort to a special military operation.