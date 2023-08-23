BRICS should respect all development paths — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, August 23. /TASS/. BRICS member states should maintain peaceful coexistence with various systems and respect all development paths that countries chose for themselves, the Chinese leader Xi Jinping said at a plenary session of the BRICS summit.

"There are a variety of civilizations and different paths of their development in the world," he noted.

"The human history is not limited to particular nations and their systems. BRICS countries should support the spirit of inclusion and peaceful coexistence of civilizations. It is necessary to respect all development paths that each country chooses for itself," the Chinese leader said.