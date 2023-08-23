South African president thanks Putin for supporting women, global financial reform

JOHANNESBURG, August 23. /TASS/. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for his support for small and medium-sized enterprises as well as his stance on the need to empower women in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) countries and reform the international financial system.

"Thank you for your thoughts also about the support that needs to be given to small and medium enterprises, that is appreciated, and the women empowerment process that needs to be enhanced, that’s truly appreciated," the South African leader noted at a plenary session of the organization’s 15th summit, adding that Putin had also "made comments about the reform of international financial systems," something that BRICS countries should also closely monitor.

Putin, addressing the meeting of BRICS leaders via video link, noted the necessity to expand the role of women in the political, economic and social spheres of BRICS countries and supported "the proposal of our South African colleagues on holding a separate ministerial meeting on women’s affairs." The Russian leader also noted that Moscow supports bolstering the role of BRICS countries in the international monetary and financial system and expanding the use of national currencies. Additionally, he noted the successful implementation of the Strategy for BRICS Economic Partnership 2025. In particular, he mentioned that five-party cooperation is being bolstered on such tracks as the diversification of delivery chains, de-dollarization, the switch to national currencies in reciprocal payments, the digital economy, support for small and medium-sized enterprises and fair technology transfer.

The BRICS summit is taking place in Johannesburg, South Africa on August 22-24 and is the largest gathering of Global South heads of state and government in recent years. Its guests include the leaders of 54 African countries. Putin is participating in the event via video link, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is onsite representing Russia in person.