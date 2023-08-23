BRICS countries appreciate Russia seeking ways to resolve Ukraine crisis, Ramaphosa says

JOHANNESBURG, August 23. /TASS/. BRICS members value Russia's position on peacekeeping efforts aimed at finding ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said during the plenary session of the BRICS summit after the speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Thank you for the recognition of the efforts that are being made by the number of BRICS countries to bring about a peaceful end to the [Ukrainian] conflict …by negotiation for which you have always been ready for," Ramaphosa stated. "BRICS members will continue to be supportive of various efforts to bring this conflict to an end."

The President of South Africa also mentioned that BRICS countries agree with the Russian president's viewpoint on the need for reforming the international organization system. Ramaphosa noted that "the support needs to be given to small and medium enterprises... and the process of women's empowerment needs to be enhanced." Thus, "the reform of international financial systems that too is a matter that the BRICS needs to be seized with. The announcement in this regard will be finalized."