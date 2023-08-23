BRICS countries must stabilize peace — South Africa’s Ramaphosa

JOHANNESBURG, August 23. /TASS/. BRICS countries must be ready to play a stabilizing role in the modern world, which experiences a complex period of turbulence, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said during a BRICS Summit plenary session after Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s speech.

"BRICS […] should be ready to play a key role in helping to stabilize the world," Ramaphosa, who chairs the summit, said. "We should support each other in our core interests, in areas in which each one of us in BRICS focus on."

Ramaphosa said that he shares China’s approach that the expansion of the BRICS is desirable.

"Through this expansion we will be able to have a much stronger BRICS in these turbulent times that we live in," he underscored, adding that it is necessary to strengthen ties with countries that share BRICS approaches.