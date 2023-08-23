Open part of plenary session between BRICS leaders begins at Johannesburg summit

JOHANNESBURG, August 23. /TASS/. The leaders of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) member states commenced an open plenary session on the second day of the BRICS summit.

Its organizers told TASS that the session’s agenda includes the issues of expanding and bolstering progressive multipolarity worldwide and conducting a substantial reform of global governance and international organizations. The leaders will also discuss the implementation of BRICS’ potential in order to strengthen the inclusive global economy, expand BRICS’ mutually beneficial partnership with Africa and facilitate the fostering of the atmosphere of peace and development.

The BRICS leaders will present their approaches to these issues. Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the event via video link, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is onsite representing Russia in person. A final decision is expected on expanding the organization.

The participants will hear a report by Dilma Rousseff, president of the New Development Bank (NDB). Busi Mabuza, chairperson of the South Africa Chapter of the BRICS Business Council, will report on the BRICS Business Forum. The leaders will also hear a report by the BRICS Women's Business Alliance.

The BRICS leaders will review the provisions of the summit’s key document, the Johannesburg Declaration. Following the plenary session, a press conference of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa who chairs the summit will be held.