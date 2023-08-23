Closed-door plenary session between BRICS leaders kicks off at Johannesburg summit

JOHANNESBURG, August 23. /TASS/. The second day of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit has opened with a closed-door plenary session between the leaders of member states.

TASS has found out that the issues of international and regional security, cybersecurity and counteraction to the use of artificial intelligence against BRICS countries will be central on the meeting’s agenda.

All the BRICS leaders will present their approaches on resolving the issues on the table and suggest ways for joint actions by the relevant agencies of the union’s countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the event via video link, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is onsite representing Russia in person. The session is being held at the Sandton International Convention Center.

Minister in the Presidency of the Republic of South Africa Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will present a report compiled by BRICS high representatives on security issues. Its main provisions were approved in July at a meeting in Johannesburg where Russia’s delegation was led by Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev.

The closed-door session will be followed by an open part where the BRICS leaders are going to approve the summit’s key document, the Johannesburg Declaration.