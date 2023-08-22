Ukraine shouldn’t have started counteroffensive — retired Ukrainian colonel

NEW YORK, August 22. /TASS/. Ukraine shouldn’t have moved forward with its counteroffensive, if the science of warfare is anything to go by, as it’s outnumbered in terms of artillery and aircraft, retired Ukrainian Colonel Sergey Grabsky told the Wall Street Journal.

The science of warfare, he said, dictates that Ukraine needs to have triple as much military power as its enemy in order to have a chance to succeed, but it doesn’t have that kind of superiority. Grabsky said Ukraine continues to attempt to counterattack, and military operations have reached their most intense phase on both sides.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian forces had been making unsuccessful attempts at an offensive since June 4. According to the ministry Ukraine lost more than 43,000 servicemen and about 5,000 units of various weapons over the past two months, including 26 planes and 25 Leopard tanks. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Ukrainian troops had no success in any area.