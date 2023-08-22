Zelensky describes meeting with Serbian counterpart as 'candid,' 'fruitful'

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky described his meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Athens as "candid" and "fruitful."

"A candid, honest and fruitful conversation with Serbian President Vucic. A good talk," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

According to the Ukrainian president's website, the sides discussed regional security issues and bilateral relations, as well as the prospects for their further development. Zelensky concluded by thanking Vucic for the humanitarian assistance that Belgrade has provided.

Earlier, Vucic stated that he was satisfied with the conversation with Zelensky. The Serbian leader noted that they discussed all important issues for both Serbia and Ukraine, as well as for the region and the world as a whole. The Serbian president assured Zelensky that he respects Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Before the meeting, the Serbian leader emphasized that he expects that Kiev will show respect for Serbia's territorial integrity. He emphasized that if Ukraine were to recognize Kosovo's independence, it would lose everything in a heartbeat. Vucic pointed out that Ukraine is a friendly country to Serbia, stressing that Belgrade has never had conflicts or problems with Kiev.

After the start of the special military operation, the Serbian president said in his address to the nation following a meeting of the Security Council that his country supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine, but will not impose sanctions on Russia. He stated that the Balkan country is temporarily discontinuing holding army and police exercises with all foreign partners. Vucic noted that Serbia considers Russia and Ukraine to be fraternal states and regrets what is happening in the easternmost part of Europe. He also announced that Belgrade is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Kiev.