Diplomat says India 'open' to idea of expanding BRICS

New DELHI, August 21. /TASS/. New Delhi is open to the idea of expanding the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said at a press conference.

"As far as the BRICS expansion is concerned, we have been very clear from the start that we have positive intent and an open mind when it comes to the BRICS expansion," he pointed out.

According to the diplomat, discussions continue between BRICS sherpas in South Africa. "I would not want to prejudge the outcome of these discussions," Kwatra said.

When asked if the introduction of a BRICS common currency would be discussed, Kwatra noted that "common currency discussions have several prerequisites before you can even talk about a common currency framework." He emphasized that the issue required further discussion.

BRICS will hold a summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, on August 22-24. This will be the largest meeting of the heads of state and government of the Global South in recent years. The leaders of 54 African nations have been invited to the event. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the meeting via video conference, while Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent Russia in person.