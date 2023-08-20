Ukraine President Zelensky visits the Netherlands to discuss F-16 fighter jets deliveries

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky arrived in the Netherlands on Sunday for an official visit to discuss supplies of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine among other issues.

"Together with the First Lady and the team, we have arrived in the Netherlands," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram account.

"As always, we are set for substantial negotiations with [Dutch] Prime Minister Mark Rutte," Zelensky said. "The main issue [on the agenda] is the F-16 deliveries for Ukraine."

Zelensky paid on Saturday an official visit to Sweden, where he discussed possible deliveries of Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine.

On May 21, US President Joe Biden announced at a news conference following the G7 summit in Japan that the West will begin training Ukrainian pilots in flying fourth-generation aircraft, including F-16s.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated later that Washington would discuss shortly with its allies which countries would be suit to deliver F-16 fighter jets to Kiev.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on May 25 that Denmark and the Netherlands would lead the European coalition to train Ukrainian pilots in flying F-16 fighter jets.

Ukrainian President Zelensky stated that the issue of F-16 deliveries was discussed on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Moldova on June 1. Yury Sak, an advisor to the Ukrainian Defense Minister, said that Kiev hoped to receive between 40 and 50 F-16 fighter jets.