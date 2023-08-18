Belarus' Lukashenko calls for joint front against warmongers of another world war

MINSK, August 18. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the time has come when it is necessary to present a common front against the warmongers.

"The time has come when all people of good will need to unite and to present a common front against the warmongers of another world war, who have once again raised the banners of fascism and Nazism," Lukashenko said in his greeting to the participants in the 2nd International Anti-Fascist Congress, the presidential press service said. He recalled that the US and its satellites in their attempts to "preserve global hegemony and slow down the development of countries which they consider as their rivals have been destroying the system of global security, breeding color revolutions and armed conflicts on all continents and rudely interfering in the affairs of independent states.

Lukashenko emphasized that the history of World War II was being rewritten, while decisions and resolutions adopted at the level of European structures justify Nazi war criminals and shift the blame for unleashing that war to the Soviet Union. According to the president, the fruits of that policy can be seen in Ukraine, "where a brutal, misanthropic, pro-fascist regime has been planted, and which has unleashed a civil war inside the country and is ready to fight for the interests of the United States to the last Ukrainian."

"Our people, who lost every third person during the Great Patriotic War, knows well what war is like. We always stand for peace, equality and a dialog among peoples," said Lukashenko.

Representatives from more than 30 countries are taking part in the 2nd International Anti-Fascist Congress Stop Neo-Fascism in the Name of the Future of Humanity by Joint Efforts in Minsk. The idea of holding it on a permanent basis belongs to Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu. The congress is being conducted in Minsk at the initiative of the Belarusian Defense Ministry with support from the Foreign Ministry, the National Academy of Sciences and other agencies and non-governmental organizations.