Turkey continues talks with Russia to resume Black Sea grain deal — source

ANKARA, August 17. /TASS/. Turkey continues talks with Russia to resume the Black Sea grain deal, making significant efforts to achieve success, a source in Ankara told TASS.

"Continued diplomatic efforts on this issue are very important for Turkey. One of the reasons why it is so is that it was one of the architects of the deal, along with the UN. For this reason, it is making significant efforts to resume the agreements and continues dialogue with Russia," the source said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's plans to hold face-to-face talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin should also be viewed in this context, he said.

"A new diplomatic success on the grain agreement would be of exceptional importance for Ankara in terms of the country's international prestige. That is why the government attaches such great importance to it," the source said.