PARIS, August 15. /TASS/. Kiev agrees with French President Emmanuel Macron that Russia and Ukraine will sooner or later come to the negotiating table, said Mikhail Podolyak, advisor to the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office.

"The French president fully supports us. His support is comprehensive. Paradoxically, when speaking of talks, he is giving Russia leverage to use against us. However, in general, we agree with Emmanuel Macron. Talks will take place after all," he pointed out.

However, Podolyak said that dialogue could begin only after Russian troops were withdrawn "from Ukraine’s territory within its 1991 borders."

Russia has repeatedly clarified its position on the conflict in Ukraine at various levels. According to Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Moscow remains open to resolving the crisis diplomatically and is ready to respond to serious proposals, while the Kiev regime has banned talks with Russia.