Niger’s ousted president visited by doctor in his residence - AFP

PARIS, August 12. /TASS/. Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, who remains in custody in his residence after he was toppled in a coup in late July, was allowed to see a doctor, the AFP news agency reported on Saturday.

According to the report, the doctor also brought some food for the ousted president and his family. He also examined Bazoum’s wife and son, who are staying with him in the presidential residence.

In late July, a group of officers from Niger’s Presidential Guard launched a coup and announced that President Mohamed Bazoum was deposed. The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie, CNSP) was formed to govern the country and was headed by General Abdurahmane Tchiani, the Guard’s commander. Bazoum remains in custody at his residence. Having come back from the summit meeting in Abuja on August 10, Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara said that the ECOWAS leaders had approved the launch of a military operation in Niger "as soon as possible."

Niger’s capital Niamey houses a major French air base. Military units of Germany, Italy and the United States are also stationed in the country. The number of US servicemen in Niger exceeds 1,000.