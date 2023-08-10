Rebels in Niger threaten to kill deposed president in case of military intervention

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Niger’s mutineers told US Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland that they intend to kill Mohamed Bazoum if neighboring states try to restore the ousted president to power by military intervention, the Associated Press news agency said.

According to Western officials, the military who seized power voiced the threat during Nuland's visit to Niger this week. A US official confirmed this to the news agency. Nuland recently met in Niamey with Niger's military who ousted Bazoum from power, warning that the country risked losing hundreds of millions of dollars in military and economic aid.

In late July, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum. The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland headed by General Abdourahmane Tchiani was created to run the country. Bazoum remains detained at his residence but is allowed to hold telephone conversations with officials from other countries.