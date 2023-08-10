Lebanese defense minister escapes assassination attempt unscathed

BEIRUT, August 10. /TASS/. A motorcade carrying Lebanon’s Acting Defense Minister Maurice Sleem was fired upon by unidentified militants in Beirut’s district of Jisr el Basha, the top military official, who was unharmed, told the MTV channel.

"I am fine and was not hurt. The bullets hit the rear window," he said.

Addressing the nation on the Al Hadath TV channel, the country’s Acting Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi noted that law enforcement had begun investigating the circumstances of the attack. He did not link the assassination attempt with the August 9 shootout between Christian activists and the Hezbollah Shiite militia in the town of Kahale.

"I am calling on all the Lebanese to stand together with the army and security forces that are protecting law and order," Mawlawi said.