China blasts US law signed by Biden on trade with Taiwan as ‘contravening’ US commitments

BEIJING, August 10. /TASS/. China views the law signed by US President Joe Biden for implementing the first part of the US trade pact with Taiwan as an out and out violation of prior US commitments, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

"China urges the United States to revoke the so-called US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade First Agreement Implementation Act," the spokesperson said.

"The US move violates the One China principle," the Foreign Ministry stressed. It "contravenes the US‘ own commitment of maintaining only unofficial relations with Taiwan, and sends a wrong message to separatist forces seeking ‘Taiwan independence,’" the ministry elaborated.

China urges "the United States to change course immediately, revoke the so-called act, stop pushing forward the negotiations on the so-called initiative, and stop going further down the wrong path," the spokesperson went on to say.

"China strongly opposes official interaction of any form between China's Taiwan region and countries that have diplomatic relations with China," the Chinese Foreign Ministry stressed. The ministry confirmed China’s resolve "to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

On August 7, President Biden signed into law the United States-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade First Agreement Implementation Act.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the remaining Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after being defeated in China’s civil war. Since then, Taiwan has preserved the flag and some other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed in mainland China before the Communists came to power. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces and this position is supported by most countries, including Russia.