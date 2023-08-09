Niger’s ousted president Bazoum detained under inhumane conditions – party

PRETORIA, August 9. /TASS/. Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum, who was deposed and detained by rebels, and his family are being held under inhumane conditions, the Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism - Tarayya, which had been the country’s ruling party before the July 26 state coup, said.

Reuters reported citing the party’s statement that Bazoum and his family were being detained under "cruel" and "inhumane" conditions, with no running water, no electricity and no access to fresh goods or doctors. It is reported that Bazoum and his family have to eat dry rice and pasta.

In the meantime, the rebels assured that Bazoum is "in good health" and can talk with leaders and representatives of other countries’ governments over the phone, but he is not allowed to leave the residence.

Niger’s capital, Niamey, is facing lengthy power outages since neighboring Nigeria cut off electricity supplies immediately after sanctions were imposed. Some parts of the city have no running water.