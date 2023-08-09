Russia, Iran paramount in helping Syria get through crisis — Assad

BEIRUT, August 9. /TASS/. The support provided to Damascus by Iran and Russia played an important role in helping Syria withstand the crisis it came up against, Syrian Presassaident Bashar Assad said in an interview with the Sky News Arabia TV channel.

"The support of our friends [Iran and Russia] played an important role and enabled Syria to stand firm," Assad noted.

"Relations with Russia and Iran have proven that Syria knows how to choose its friends wisely," he added.

In addition, the Syrian leader emphasized that friends cannot replace Syrians "either in war or in combat, or in [showing] resilience," as, according to Assad, the people of Syria demonstrated "true resilience" amid the crisis.