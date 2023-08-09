Counteroffensive shows that Ukrainian conflict cannot be solved militarily — German MP

BERLIN, August 9 ./TASS/. The summer counteroffensive by Ukrainian troops has shown that the conflict in Ukraine cannot be solved through endless weapons supplies, Sahra Wagenknecht, member of the Bundestag for The Left, wrote on her page on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as an extremist organization).

According to the politician, the now several-weeks-old counteroffensive has brought about nothing but "numerous victims and destruction on both sides." "And this is despite the fact that as of the end of May, the West had supplied Ukraine with more than 73 billion euros worth of arms and ammunition, including cluster bombs, which are banned by international law because of their devastating effects on civilians," Wagenknecht emphasized. In this regard, she wondered "how many more people will have to die until those in charge in the United States and Europe finally realize that this conflict cannot be solved militarily."

The parliamentarian lashed out at the Western leaders who "blocked the truce talks, which were already far along, between Ukraine and Russia in the spring of 2022" and called on them to learn from their mistakes. "Instead of endlessly supplying Ukraine with weapons, the German government should finally push for a ceasefire and facilitate the start of negotiations to reach a peace agreement based on a compromise between the parties," she said.

Earlier, the mayor of Baden-Baden, Dietmar Spaeth, said that "in late August or early September," he would send the German government a formal proposal to make the world-famous German vacation destination a venue for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Consultations on the prospects for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine were held in the Saudi city of Jeddah on August 5-6. Representatives from more than 40 countries took part. Russia was not invited to the meeting.