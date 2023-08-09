Kiev’s counteroffensive not meeting West’s expectations, may split pro-Ukraine camp — CNN

NEW YORK, August 9. /TASS/. The counteroffensive launched by the Ukrainian armed forces in early June has failed to meet the expectations of Kiev’s Western sponsors and could spark a split in the pro-Ukraine camp, CNN reported, citing sources.

According to the TV news network’s information, Western officials are concerned that the "widening gap between expectations and results [of the counteroffensive]" will spark a "blame game" among Kiev and Western capitals, which may create "divisions within the alliance." "The problem, of course, here is the prospect of the blame game that the Ukrainians would then blame it on us," said a senior Western diplomat. As reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian army has been making unsuccessful attempts to advance since June 4. According to the ministry, in two months the Ukrainian forces have lost over 43,000 troops and around 5,000 pieces of various weaponry, including 26 aircraft and 25 Leopard tanks. Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the Ukrainian forces have not achieved success in any direction. Earlier, Politico reported that US officials had warned their Ukrainian counterparts that they needed to score some significant battlefield wins in the near future so that Washington could justify continuing to provide military assistance in the same volume.

According to Bloomberg, the West acknowledges the significant losses suffered by Kiev’s forces. However, the Washington Post stated that the Ukrainians’ lack of success in their much-hyped counteroffensive could have a negative impact on Kiev's future relationship with the West.