BRICS New Development Bank offers help in protecting Amazonian region — source

BELEM /Brazil/, August 9. /TASS/. Representatives of New Development Bank founded by BRICS member states (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South America) were present at a summit of Amazon Pact countries in Brazil’s Belem and offered help in financing projects on protection of the region’s equatorial rain forests, a diplomatic source told TASS on Tuesday.

"They suggested that they make their contribution, provide funds, join the protection of the Amazonian region," the source said, adding that the region indeed feels strong need for financing social and economic development projects. Likewise, other international financial institutions, such as the Inter-American Development Bank and Andean Development Corporation, offered help as well.

The source did not rule out that the issue of BRICS nations’ cooperation in the Amazonian region might be considered at the upcoming meeting in Johannesburg in late August, adding though that such prospects were not discussed at the meeting in Belem.