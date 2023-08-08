Military operation in Niger not planned soon — news agency

PARIS, August 8. /TASS/. The launch of a military operation by the forces of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is not planned in the near future, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported, citing sources in the community's leadership.

According to AFP, "intervention is not envisaged at this stage, plans for dialogue are still on the table."

The news agency also noted that another meeting of ECOWAS leaders is scheduled for Thursday to discuss the situation in Niger.

ECOWAS member states discussed Niger’s recent coup at a summit in the Nigerian capital of Abuja on July 30. They gave the rebels a week to restore constitutional order, saying that otherwise, they would take measures that might include the use of force. However, after the ultimatum expired, a decision was made to hold another ECOWAS meeting in Nigeria on August 10.

On July 26, military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum, closure of national borders, introduction of a curfew and suspension of the constitution, as well as a ban on political parties. On July 28, they declared that General Abdourahmane Tchiani had become head of state. During the coup, Tchiani headed the presidential guard, units of which physically seized President Bazoum and continue to hold him and his family at his residence.