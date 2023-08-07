US approves shipment of first batch of Abrams tanks to Ukraine — CNN

NEW YORK, August 7. /TASS/. The United States has approved the shipment of the first batch of Abrams tanks to Ukraine, to be delivered by the fall, CNN reported citing Army Acquisition Chief Douglas Bush.

"They are done," Bush told reporters. "Now they have to get to Europe, and then to Ukraine, along with all of the things that go with them. Ammunition, spare parts, fuel equipment, repair facilities," he added. Bush did not specify, however, how many tanks would be in the first batch.

Earlier, the Politico newspaper reported that Washington plans to deliver several US Abrams tanks to Ukraine in September. According to the paper, the first batch will include six to eight tanks. In total, Washington plans to transfer 31 tanks to Kiev.