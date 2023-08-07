Syrian Foreign Ministry calls on UNSC to put an end to Israel’s ‘aggressive’ attacks

BEIRUT, August 7./TASS/. Israel continues to blatantly violate international law with its insidious attacks on Syria, potentially threatening peace and security in the Middle East, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement released by SANA news agency following an Israeli attack on Damascus and its suburbs.

"Syria demands that the UN Security Council strongly condemn Israel’s aggressive actions, force it to abandon its criminal policy and bring the perpetrators to justice," the statement stressed.

"Israel's commitment to an aggressive course is the reason why chaos persists in the region, which hinders the improvement of the economic and humanitarian situation," the ministry said. Damascus points out that "Israeli missile attacks coincide with the operations of US troops, which illegally stay on Syrian territory, and the raids of terrorist groups."

Earlier, a representative from the command of the Syrian Armed Forces told SANA that "four Syrian soldiers were killed and four were wounded while repelling the Israeli aggression." According to him, the attack was carried out on August 7 at 2:20 a.m. local time (same time in Moscow) from the occupied Golan Heights. Syrian air defenses shot down several Israeli missiles.

Previously, Israel attacked Damascus and its vicinity on July 19, resulting in the deaths of two servicemen.

Since the beginning of 2023, Israel has attacked the territory of Syria 22 times. More than 50 ground targets have been hit, and 24 servicemen have been killed.