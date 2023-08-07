China ready to pool efforts with Russia to develop BRICS — top diplomat

BEIJING, August 7. /TASS/. China is ready to pool efforts with Russia and other countries to promote BRICS’ harmonious and rapid development, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday during a phone call with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

"Together with its BRICS partners, including Russia, China is ready <…> to promote the healthy and rapid development of the association," the Chinese foreign ministry quoted him as saying.

According to the top Chinese diplomat, Beijing will do its best so that the BRICS summit in South Africa is held successfully. He stressed that this mechanism of multilateral cooperation "is keeping pace with present-day trends."

He noted that BRICS’ expansion is "a natural phenomenon, which should be taken into account."

BRICS, an association consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, will hold a summit from August 22 through 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part via video link. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent Russia in South Africa in person.